fatal axe attack in fight over girlfriend

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 23-year-old Mberengwa man died upon admission at hospital after being axed by a drinking mate in a misunderstanding involving a girlfriend.

Prince Ncube of Village Dungwe under Chief Bangwe in Mberengwa reportedly died upon admission at Gwanda Hospital after Anelle Sithole struck him once on the head with an axe.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the Ncube was drinking with Sithole when a misunderstanding arose between the two over a girlfriend, they were both dating.

“In an effort to solve the dispute, the two went outside the bar to talk over the issue and came back after some minutes. Upon their return, Sithole however pulled an axe from underneath the bench and struck an unsuspecting Ncube once in the neck before fleeing from the scene,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Ncube was rushed to Masase Hospital by well-wishers before he was further referred to Gwanda Hospital where he died upon admission.

Police appealed to members to solve their disputes or differences amicably.

“Use of violence constitutes an offence and might lead to unnecessary loss of lives,’ said police.