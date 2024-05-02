Fatal crash claims three lives on Workers’ Day
Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter
A HONDA Fit hit a pedestrian, veered off the road and crashed into a tree, killing the pedestrian, driver, and one passenger on the spot, while injuring another.
In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the fatal accident along Simon Mazorodze Road, Waterfalls, Harare.
“A Honda fit vehicle with two passengers on board hit a pedestrian resulting in the vehicle veering off the road before hitting a tree. Subsequently, the pedestrian, driver and a passenger died on the spot whilst the other passenger sustained some injuries,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.
He said Police have released the names of two of the three victims who were identified by their next of kin, while the other victim is yet to be identified.
“Gumisai Kandime (32), a male adult of Ushewekunze, Harare. Tapfumanei Chisango (36), a male adult of Ushewekunze, Harare. The other victim is yet to be identified by the next of kin. The bodies of the victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured victim is admitted at the same hospital,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.
He said as police they reiterate that motorists should be cautious on the roads and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives.
