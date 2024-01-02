Father bashes daughter (14) to death for having an affair with a neighbour

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

POLICE have arrested a father who flogged his daughter with a mulberry tree stick, resulting in her death, after accusing her of having an affair with a neighbour.

In a statement on X, police said Amos Rutendo Nyamangondo killed Rufaro Nyamangondo (14) on 29 December 2023 at Mangwanda Village, Mutasa, Honde Valley.

“Police in Nyanga have arrested Amos Rutendo Nyamangodo in connection with a case of murder in which his daughter, Rufaro Nyamangodo (14) died on 29/12/23after allegedly being hit with a mulberry tree switch all over the body on 23/12/23 at Mangwanda Village, Mutasa, Honde Valley.”

“The suspect had allegedly accused the victim of having an affair with a neighbour,” reads the statement.