Father drowns alongside son in rescue mission

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A MAN drowned while trying to rescue his son who also drowned in a pool that had collapsed.

In a statement, police said Divine Musandipa (8) was fetching firewood with his sister (12) before the incident, resulting in his father Sifiso Bhebhe facing the same fate while trying to rescue him.

The incident occurred on 30 December 2023 in a bushy area near Sunrise Township, Sanyati, Kadoma.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred on 30/12/23 in a bushy area near Sunrise Township, Sanyati, Kadoma in which Devine Musandipa (8) drowned in a pool, approximately two metres deep, after the edge of the pool he was sitting on collapsed.”

“The victim had been fetching firewood with his sister (12) when they came across the pool. The victim’s father, Sifiso Bhebhe (43) drowned in the same pool whilst trying to rescue his son,” reads the statement.