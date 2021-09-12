Father kills son for playing in his bedroom

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A FILABUSI man fatally assaulted his 13-year-old son with a knobkerrie for playing in the bedroom.

Police said Sikhumbuzo Nkomo (33) of Thandabantu Village committed the offence on September 9.

“On 9 September police in Filabusi arrested Sikhumbuzo Nkomo (33) for murder which occurred at Thandabantu,Village, Avoca.

The suspect assaulted his 13-year-old son to death with a knobkerrie while punishing him for playing in the bedroom,” said the police.

In another incident, police in Harare arrested six suspects who were part of a mob that killed a man who had been accused of theft.

Police said they arrested Zvikomborero Chitambe (39), Arthur Mbukwa (47),Elvis Chakanyuka (24), Nelson Mashuro (38), Mugove Mutumba (34) Christopher Regis (27) in connection with murder case which occurred on 8 September in Waterfalls. – @DubeMatutu