Father piles daughter with alcohol, rapes her

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 41 year-old man from Beitbridge who got his daughter drunk before raping her has been sentenced to 20-years in jail.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe sometime in August 2023 the accused sent his other children to Shurugwi for holiday and was left with the complainant.

“On one night the accused then brought some beer and ordered the complainant to drink. The complainant then got intoxicated soon after and slept. While the complainant was asleep the accused forced himself on her. The following morning the complainant woke up with pain on her genitals and stomach and informed the accused’s girlfriend,” read excerpts from NPAZ.

“On the 15th of March 2024, the police then received a tip off that the complainant was not feeling well and the ailment of the accused might have been a result of sexual abuse.

“Upon receiving that information the police then referred the complainant for a medical examination. After being placed in a place of safety on the 17th of April 2024, she revealed the offence leading to the arrest of the accused on the 19th of April,” read the document.