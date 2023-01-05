Father-stepdaughter incestuous affair lands both in court

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A MAN from Chidobe outside Victoria Falls and his stepdaughter have been dragged to court for having an incestuous love affair.

Siphilanzima Sibanda (49) of Kachechete village BH36 Chidobe and his stepdaughter Thuleleni Dube (34) are being jointly charged with having sexual intercourse with a prohibited degree of relationship.

The duo briefly appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Mr. Godswill Mavenge and the matter was rolled over to today.

They have not been asked to plead to the charge. According to court documents, the duo resides at the same homestead.

Sibanda and Dube started the relationship in June last year when his wife Ms Sikhohlisiwe Mpofu, the mother to Dube, travelled to Bulawayo and stayed there for three months.

“Sometime on a date unknown but during the period extending from 1 June 2022 to 2 January 2023 and at Kachechete village, Chidobe under Chief Mvuthu, Siphilanzima Sibanda had sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter Thuleleni Dube several times on different occasions with her consent,” prosecutors allege.

The matter came to light when Sibanda’s wife Ms Mpofu discovered the affair and asked her husband who confessed.

The court was told that Ms Mpofu left the two alone with Dube’s minor daughter in June last year as she went to visit her sister in Bulawayo.

When she returned, she observed that husband’s behaviour had changed. Ms Mpofu caught the two red-handed in a compromising position on December 27 in a bush.

She reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the two. – @ncubeleon