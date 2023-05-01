Father’s disappearance inspires author

Millicent Andile Dube

[email protected]

The disappearance of his father has led Alexio Ushewekunze to pen a series of short stories in his book titled ‘Fiction in Truth’.

The launch of his first book took place at the Alliance Francaise Bulawayo on the 21st of April. Fiction in Truth is made up of 16 collections of stories with some being about the author and some based on his imaginary scenarios.

Launching his first book has been a dream come true for Alexio who is a full-time employee at a local security company.

The book has become a dedication to his father Alexander Ushewekunze who went missing on September 24 after having been scheduled for a doctor’s appointment at the Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare said the author who added it had been close to 8 months since his disappearance.

“Growing up I was closer to him, but his disappearance has affected me greatly, I miss him dearly and the book is dedicated to him because it is a massive milestone for me, I never thought I would amount to anything much due to the money situation at home,” said Alexio.

Quite a number of respectable people came through to show him support his book launch and Raisedon Baya also shared a few words to acknowledge the author.

“This is my very first book and I have been penning these short stories between 2020 and 2022. My writing phase began when I had an argument with my mother and because I could not face her, I then resorted to writing a letter in which I realized I had a good way with words. Also, a brother of mine from church, Collin Banda allowed me to use some of his work to draw inspiration from,” he said.

The author also said this book had a few stories that were a dedication to his mother Sikoshiwe Maruta, he took this as his way to apologize for what he had done.

“I cannot say exactly what happened, but it was bad and it took us a lot of time to get over it as to how sensitive the situation was between us. This all happened during the time my father was severely sick and was to undergo tests. The next thing I don’t know when and how he left the hospital premises. Hence this took a lot of toil between me and my mother and the rest of the family,’ he said.

The author is already working on his volume two of the ‘Fiction in Truth’ collection of stories and his first-ever novel.

“Addiction is my favourite short story as it is related to the troubles faced by youths in regard to drug usage. Addictions vary and a lot of people do not see it until it is too late. There is also another one titled Rejection which I wrote with my cousin Samantha,” said Alexio.

The young author was helped to reach his dream and make it a reality by Alliance Francaise de Bulawayo, Massive Entertainment, Luzibo media house, Ukhozi publishers, Miss T Shanganye, Chem smart as well as his family and friends who had so much faith in his potential and wanted him to so much share his story with the nation at large.