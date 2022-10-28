FBC Bank celebrates 25 years of existence

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

FINANCIAL services institutions, FBC Bank, is celebrating 25 years of existence since formation in 1997.The bank is a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)-listed FBC Holdings Limited, which also operates a building society, insurance, securities, reinsurance and micro-plan units.

The bank celebrated its silver jubilee by sponsoring a gold tournament in Victoria Falls over the weekend in partnership with African Sun and other partners.

Group head of marketing, Mr Roy Nyakunuwa, said the FBC brand has grown into a digital institution through providing financial solutions to the country.

“FBC Bank is one of the leading financial institutions under FBC Holdings and listed on Zimbabwe Stock Exchange with other brands.

The bank is turning 25, we owe this silver jubilee to our customers who have been supporting us throughout the years,” he said.

“Over the years the brand has evolved into a digital institution. We have managed to put into the market quite a number of financial solutions that have a digital inclination,” said Mr Nyakunuwa on the sidelines of the golf tournament in Victoria Falls.

He said customers can now remotely transact using various platforms particularly the Mastercard solution where customers can do their banking without having to visit a bank.

Customers can now also open an account from the privacy of their homes without having to visit the bank.

Mr Nyakunuwa said this is in line with the digital transformation that FBC is pushing.

“We see results of this transformation in the market and we continue to want to serve the community and we are proud of having been recognised by banks and banking survey where we scooped the award in CRS and sustainability due to our efforts in terms of our involvement in communities that we serve,” he said.

Mr Nyakunuwa said the financial institution will also continue to provide financial solutions that are tailormade to meet the needs of customers who have continued to evolve through technology.

FBC bank limited was established in August 1997 as First Banking Corporation Limited before changing its name to FBC Bank on 18 August 2004 after being wholly acquired by FBC Holdings Limited.

The bank has 17 branches countrywide and employs close to 400 workers. The bank is visible in various sectors of the economy including housing where a number of housing projects have been done countrywide.

[email protected]