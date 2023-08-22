FBC makes executive appointment

Njabulo Nkomo, [email protected]

FBC Holdings Limited has appointed Ms Alice Shumba as the managing director of FBC insurance effective 1 September.

“The board is pleased to announce the appointment of Alice Shamba as Managing Director of FBC Insurance with effect from 1 September 2023, Alice is the current Executive Director -Operations at FBC Reinsurance a position she has held for the past 11 years,” said FBC in a notice.

“The board is confident that Alice will completely take over from where the esteemed late Muso Bako left off and lead the insurance business to greater heights,” it added.

Ms Shumba holds a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Insurance, Risk Management and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, and an Advanced Diploma in Insurance from the Chartered Insurance Institute UK.