FBC Scoops Diamond Award

Roy Nyakunuwa (Head of FBC Group Marketing-center) and Tamuka Zowa (Digital Marketing Manager-right) receive the Diamond Award on behalf of FBC

Business Writer

FBC Holdings scooped the prestigious Best Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year Diamond Award at the 2023 National Exceptional Marketing Awards (EMA) presentation ceremony held recently.

The financial services group said the award bears testimony to its commitment to foster creative and innovative ways of making a positive impact on the wellbeing of the local communities in which it serves.

In a statement, the group said it is a responsible corporate citizen which always disburses funds towards sustainable, value driven and mutually beneficial corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the fields of education, health, arts and culture, environment and planet.

“This award resonates with what the FBC brand represents with regards to enabling the social wellbeing of the communities that we serve. As the FBC Group, we are well-placed to foster sustainable, creative and innovative ways of making a positive social impact as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives,” said Mr Roy Nyakunuwa, Head-FBC Group Marketing.

Mr Nyakunuwa said FBC Holdings has ingrained Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as an integral facet of the group’s sustainability strategy.

“Therefore, we are proud of having fulfilled this fundamental social obligation through investing significantly in community-driven sustainable

corporate social responsibility initiatives. It is a demonstration of the human face of our business.” he said.

“The FBC Group’s CSR initiatives are informed by the evolving stakeholder needs including the general well being of the community, as the entity aims to deepen the sustainability thrust and contribute towards national, regional and global priorities.

“The community-based initiatives are driven by the recently adopted sustainability approach and the FBCH Climate Positive Agenda, which promotes community

resilience, self-reliance and sustainability through CSR initiatives in line with sustainable development goals,” added Mr Nyakunuwa.

Mr Nyakunuwa said the financial institution has donated farming implements worth more than US$40 000 to Shungu Dzevana Children’s Home and pledged to build a parking shade for the agricultural implements and offered for the payment of school fees for the vulnerable children at the orphanage.

The farming implements consists of a brand new 75 Horsepower Tractor, 20 disc Rhome Harrow, 4,8m Open Trailer, Cutter, 3 Disc Plough.

FBC Holdings also embarked on a nationwide Tree Planting Program as part of the institution’s sustainability efforts aimed at promoting Environmental Protection and Climate Resilience.

The group planted more than four thousand trees at FBC

premises and country-wide learning institutions.

“As part of this initiative, FBC has embarked on the “Trees for Food” initiative in partnership with various schools around the country.”