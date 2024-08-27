FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

FC Cincinnati have signed defender Teenage Hadebe to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced today. Additionally, FCC have traded their natural first round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and a conditional $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to LA Galaxy in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Hadebe.

Hadebe, 28, most recently featured in 11 matches for Konyaspor of the Turkish Süper Lig in the 2023/24 season. The native of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe has made 51 appearances in MLS, all with Houston Dynamo FC from 2021-23.

“We’d like to welcome Teenage and his family to Cincinnati,” said General Manager Chris Albright. “His MLS and international experience, as well as his skillset and defensive quality, will make him a strong addition to our group. We are excited to have him join the club.”

The Zimbabwean international has made 31 senior appearances for his country – 30 starts – and has scored two career international goals. On Monday, Hadebe earned a call-up to his national team ahead of the September FIFA International Window for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Kenya (Sept. 6) and Cameroon (Sept. 10).

“I’m so happy to join FC Cincinnati,” said Hadebe. “I’m excited to join up with the team and meet the fans at TQL stadium soon. I look forward to giving my all to fight for this club as we look to achieve our goals this season.”

Hadebe joined Houston ahead of the 2021 season as a Designated Player. In his three seasons with the club, Hadebe made 56 appearances across all competitions, including 16 in 2023. He appeared in both the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final in Houston’s win over Inter Miami CF and in the 2023 Western Conference Final at LAFC. He scored three goals and added one assist in his stint with the Dynamo.

Prior to joining Houston, the left-footed center back appeared in 60 games for Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig. Hadebe earned Süper Lig Team of the Season honors following his first year with the club and earned Süper Lig Team of the Week honors five times during the 2020/2021 season. He also appeared in the UEFA Europa League for the club against Slovenian side Olumpija in a 2019 qualifier.

Hadebe made his professional debut at 17 with Bantu Tshintsha Guluva Rovers Football Club, where he played from 2012-2015. The defender remained in his hometown of Bulawayo and joined Highlanders FC for a season and finished his career in Zimbabwe in 2017 with Chicken Inn FC.

In total, Hadebe has scored six goals and added five assists in his professional career which has totaled nearly 170 appearances.

TRANSACTION: On August 27, 2024, FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. Additionally, FCC have traded their natural first round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and a conditional $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to LA Galaxy in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Hadebe.