FC Platinum add to Chicken Inn misery

Brandon Moyo at Luveve Stadium Sports Reporter

Chicken Inn 0-1 FC Platinum

A MOMENT of brilliance from man of the moment, Jerrison Selemani early in the first half was all it took for the defending champions, FC Platinum to add on to Chicken Inn’s misery in a Castle Larger Premier Soccer League match on Saturday afternoon. Against the run of play, Selemani managed to beat the Gamecocks’ shot stopper Donovan Bernard from inside the box, a goal which proved vital as the Platinum miners collected maximum points on the road.

Chicken Inn had the better first few minutes in the start of the match but could not capitalise on their chances and were made to pay later on.

As the hosts looked the better of the two sides in the first 10 minutes, Selemani found himself on Bernard’s near post and made no mistakes when the game was just 13 minutes old.

He took a well taken shot to beat Donovan, who was recently named in the Warriors squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. Selemani’s solo goal was all it took to separate the two ambitious sides while adding on to the Gamecocks’ misery who have been inconsistent this season.

Five minutes after the visitors found the back of the net, Chicken Inn came close to levelling matters in the 18th minute but striker Brian Muza saw his twist and turn effort from inside the box go just wide. Muza was set up by Malvin Hwata with a back heel but could not connect well.

Without any real threats in front of goal, the last chance of the first half came through Ranson Pavari who was denied by Donovan from close range. At the start of the second half, in search of the equaliser, Chicken Inn made a half time change, bringing in Genius Mutungamiri in place of Tafadzwa Kutinyu. Just after the hour mark in the 62nd minute, Muza, once again found himself inside the box but could not convert.