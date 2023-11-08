FC Platinum and Dynamos in stalemate

Phylis Nleya

FC Platinum 0-0 Dynamos FC

FC Platinum and Dynamos engaged in a drab draw that failed to live up to expectations in a Castle Lager Premniership tie at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane yesterday. So much was expected of the encounter between two teams that went in to the match harbouring distant claims to this year’s league championship.

Nil all is how it ended in a fixture where goals were expected given the talent on both teams. Both teams started cautiously with a lot of action in the middle of the park with few goalscoring chances. Prince Tafiremusa in goal for Dynamos denied Joan Mutudza in the eighth minute of the game

. The home team’s forward had found himself with the ball in the box but poor finishing lets him down. Donald Dzvinyai was solid in the heart of the Dynamos defence. In the 31st minute FC Platinum got another opportunity as Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya hit a screamer which ricocheted off the crossbar and back into play with Tafiremutsa beating all systems out.

During the break the clubs tussled in the middle of the park with either claiming their opponents had used ‘juju.’ Dembare cameback charged up in the second half with Elton Chikona a substitute making dangerous forays into the opposition half.

Emmanuel Paga appeared to have been impeded by an FC Platinum defender but Paga was cautioned for the incident earning himself a second booking and a few minutes later Lawrence Mhlanga was expelled for rough play.

Teams

FC Platinum Petros Mhari, Gift Mbweti, Bello Gift, Mhlanga Lawrence, Nomore Chinyerere, Rainsome Pavari, Juan Mutudza, Brian Banda Selemani Jarrison , K Mutimbanyoka Panashe, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya

Dynamos Tafiremutsa Prince, Paga Emmanuel, Dzvinyai, Donald Mudadi, Makarati Frank, Junior Makunike, Tanaka Shandirwa, Keith Madera, Issa Sadiki, Elvis Moyo, K Moyo