FC Platinum & Black Rhinos Queens yet to get SRC nod for Caf preps

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The country’s representatives in the men’s and women’s Caf Champions League, FC Platinum and Black Rhinos Queens, are frustrated by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC)’s seemingly insensitive attitude.

The two sides have still not been granted the green light to begin preparations for their continental inter-club campaigns, Rhinos about three weeks away from their maiden Women’s Caf Champions League.

Rhinos are expected to face Zambian side Green Buffaloes as well as Tura Magic of Namibia in Group B of the Cosafa region qualifiers set for South Africa.

Pure Platinum Play return to the African Safari on September 10 for the preliminary rounds.

Early last month, the SRC announced that all incoming and outgoing sports tours had been immediately suspended and advised Zifa to check after July 26 “in the event of a probable review”.

Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed on Wednesday morning that FC Platinum and Rhinos requests had not yet been approved.

FC Platinum and Rhinos players and officials have all been fully vaccinated.