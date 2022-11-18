FC Platinum dominate Castle Soccer Stars

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONS FC Platinum dominated the 2022 Castle Soccer Stars, having three of their players voted into the top 11 on Friday.

The champions had goalkeeper Wallace Magalane who kept 16 clean sheets in 20 matches, defender Gift Bello who won his seventh career championship as FC Platinum celebrated their fourth consecutive title, as well as their top goal scorer with 14 goals Walter Musona.

Ngezi Platinum Stars who finished the season on position four had two players, goalkeeper Nelson Chadya and striker Delic Murimba making it into the soccer stars finalists.

The league’s Golden boot winner, William Manondo who banged in 17 goals for Caps United made it into the list.

Highlanders’ playmaker Devine Mhindirira, who had a brilliant season for Bosso, Chicken Inn’s top goal scorer with 11 goals on his debut Premiership season Brian Muza, Black Rhinos’ forward Eli Kiyana Ilunga and former Young Warriors attacking midfielder Tinotenda Benza made it into the stars’ list.

Dynamos’ central defender Frank Makarati completes the list of Soccer Stars.

Meanwhile, the Soccer Star of the Year, his runners-up, Coach of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year and the Young Player of the Year will be announced at a ceremony set for December 2.

