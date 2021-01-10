FC Platinum players remain in isolation in Tanzania

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Six FC Platinum players and three officials remained in isolation in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, after testing positive for Covid-19 where the team had gone for a Caf Champions League match against Simba SC.

The match played on Wednesday last week ended Pure Platinum Play’s interest in the tournament after they were humbled 4-0 on the day to bow out 1-4 on aggregate.

There was an uproar before the match with the Zimbabwe champions suspicious of the test results that ruled out goalkeeper and captain Petros Mhari, defender Lawrence Mhlanga, midfielder Ransom Pavari, striker Silas Songani and Congolese national Eli Ilunga from the match.

What further infuriated FC Platinum was the fact that their players’ results were first availed to Simba SC.

However, following retests, five players and three officials retained positive results, with another player Kevin Mangizi also testing positive.

“The six players and three officials all remained in isolation in Tanzania in line with the Covid-19 health protocols. They will do anothet test after the mandatory isolation days after which, if negative, they will then fly back home,” said FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo.

Following their elimination from the Champions League tournament, the Zvishavane-based side went into the Confederation Cup, joining 15 other Champions League first round losers.

They were drawn to face Association Sportive et Culturelle Diaraf ( ASC Diaraf) of Senegal in the play-offs that will be played over two legs on February 14 and 21.

FC Platinum will be at the National Sports Stadium in the first-leg before traveling to Dakar for the return fixture a week later.

If the three-time Premier Soccer League champions prevail, they will qualify for the group stages, whose matches will run from March 10 to April 28.