FC Platinum pleads with soccer body

Mukudzei Chingwere, Harare Bureau

FC PLATINUM have written to Caf to reconsider the decision of moving their last group game against Esperance from Mandava in Zvishavane to Barbourfields in Bulawayo.

The miners are exiting the competition on Saturday, at the conclusion of their match against the reigning African champions, and had hoped to bring the kings of Africa to Zvishavane.

Caf had initially given them the nod to do so but, this week, the continental football controlling body had a change of heart and asked them to relocate to Bulawayo once again.

Concerns were raised about the accommodation facilities in the mining town.

Having travelled the continent in the ongoing edition of the African Safari, the Zimbabwean representatives feel they have better facilities than other teams in the competition.

Club media liaison officer, Chido Chizondo, confirmed negotiations were going on between the club and Caf to have the match played in Zvishavane.

“We have received a letter from Caf stating that we must use Barbourfields for the match against Esperance, however, we received the news with sadness,’’ she said.

“We have (now) re-engaged Caf on these issues, as you know we are proud of our town, we are proud of the facilities we have in Zvishavane.

“We have highlighted this to Caf and our hope is that they will reconsider, they are yet to give us feedback but, at the moment, we are speaking to them.

“If, it is the case of Esperance supporters, we have hotels that are within the radius that is Masvingo (90km away), Gweru (120km away).

“Our hope is that through the engagements we have been doing throughout the day, we are hopeful that they will allow us to play our match at Mandava.’’