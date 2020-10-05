FC Platinum plot raid on Bosso camp

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM look set to raid Highlanders for the signature of midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku.

Masuku, whose contract with Bosso expires in December, is rumoured to be close to signing a pre-contract with the league champions. Should Masuku move to Zvishavane, it will be his second stint with the champions after playing for them in 2015 before packing is bags and crossing the Zambezi River to join Zambian side BuildCom. A move to Zvishavane will see the midfielder reuniting with his former coach at Highlanders, Dutchman Hendrick Pieter de Jongh, who is a huge admirer of the player.

The champions have already wrestled midfielder Denzel Khumalo from Bosso after he joined the platinum miners in January.

Another Bosso midfielder Brian Banda also reportedly signed a pre-contract with FC Platinum in March and striker Tinashe Makanda is also believed to have agreed to join the champions.

FC Platinum lost the services of attacking midfielder Last Jesi and Silas Songai to Sudanese side Am Hilal and will be looking to bolster their squad ahead of their Caf Champions League assignments later this month. – @ZililoR