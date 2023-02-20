FC Platinum Royals announce new coach

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FC Platinum Royals have announced the arrival of Sithethelelwe ‘Kwinji 15’ Sibanda as the new Platinum Royals head coach.

In a statement released by the club on Monday, Lindiwe Ndhlovu, who was in charge of the side last year will be the assistant coach.

“The Club is pleased to announce the coming in of Head Coach for Platinum Royals Sithethelelwe ‘Kwinji 15’ Sibanda. She will be assisted by Coach Lindiwe Ndhlovu,” read the statement.

Eight years ago, Sibanda made history when she became the first female coach to work in a competitive men’s football league in Zimbabwe.

She is a holder of a coaching instructor’s qualification, a Caf A coaching badge. In 2012 she attended and acquired a Germany B licence course certificate.

Before joining FC Platinum Royals, Sibanda was with FC Platinum where she was an assistant last season to Lizwe Sweswe who has since moved to Bulawayo Chiefs as a head coach.