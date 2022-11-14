FC Platinum salute fans

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League 2021/22 champions FC Platinum say the support from their fans who stood by the team when it appeared as if they were out of the title race was amazing.

The Zvishavane side who were presented with their fourth consecutive title on Saturday at Mandava Stadium dedicated their achievement to the fans.

Pure Platinum Play capped off a fine season with a 3-0 win over Cranborne Bullets, getting their goals from their top-goal scorer of the season with 14 goals Walter Musona in the 13th minute, a 37th minute tap in by Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya and Panashe Mutimbanyoka’s 56th minute goal.

“Our FC Platinum fans have been amazing this year especially with the challenges that we had during Covid-19 and still being able to support.

"Our FC Platinum fans have been amazing this year especially with the challenges that we had during Covid-19 and still being able to support.

"We're thankful, we're grateful that they believed in the project even when it seemed as if we were going in another direction. We hope they continue to support us and the dream with FC Platinum, the African dream with FC Platinum continues to be alive and we hope to continue working together and supporting each other in the seasons to come," said Chido Chizondo, FC Platinum's spokesperson.