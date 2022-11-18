FC Platinum to dominate Soccer Star finalists

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONS FC Platinum are expected to dominate today’s Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year finalists when a panel of 86 vote electronically.

The panel is made up of 50 sports journalists, 18 captains and same number of coaches.

FC Platinum, who won their fourth consecutive title with ease have their top goal scorer Walter Musona, goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, central midfielder Brian Banda, the two central defenders Gift Bello and Lawrence Mhlanga among those who could be selected.

Magalane kept 16 clean sheets in 20 games since claiming the starting jersey when seasoned Petros Mhari picked up an injury in FC Platinum’s 1-0 defeat to Herentals on April 30. FC Platinum has never lost a match with Magalane who won the July Player of the Month accolade in between the sticks.

Banda put in consistent performances throughout the season, starting 29 league matches. The former Bosso midfielder was one of the top performers for the Norman Mapeza-coached side, with his admirable box-to-box play, dropping to give cover when defending and initiating attacks as well as coming up with numerous assists.

Chicken Inn who finished second have goalkeeper Donovan Bernard and Brian Muza among those likely to be selected.

Goalkeeper Taimon Mvula and Frank Makarati were arguably the most consistent duo at Dynamos who finished third, while Ngezi Platinum Stars who complete the top four had goalkeeper Nelson Chadya, defender Polite Moyo, striker Delic Murimba having outstanding performances.

Highlanders, who finished fifth had Divine Mhindirira being their consistent player after Nqobizitha Masuku who started the season brightly had a dip in form. Bosso’s striker Lynoth Chikuhwa who banged 10 goals cannot be ruled out from a surprise sneak into the top 11 while Godfrey Makaruse, who has some great moments after the arrival of coach Baltemar Brito could also find himself among the league’s best eleven.

At sixth-placed Triangle United, veteran Donald Ngoma played a true captain’s role in leading the Sugar Boys.

Midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe had a great season for Bulawayo Chiefs who had their best finish since winning promotion in 2018, ending seventh on the table. Msebe shrugged off an early season injury to become a regular starter, bringing positive influence as a playmaker to inspire Chiefs.

Chibuku Super Cup finalists who ended the season on position eight, Herentals have Prince Chama and former Young Warriors’ attacker Tinotenda Benza among their best performers. The latter, Benza who has four goals reportedly has 11 assists for the students. Takudzwa Chikosi, their young goalkeeper is in line for the Rookie Player of the Year.

Black Rhinos striker Eli Ilunga, with 11 goals this season did well enough to attract interest. Ilunga scored a contender for goal of the season against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in June. It was a spectacular strike from his own half which caught Ariel Sibanda off his line.

The league’s Golden Boot winner William Manondo who banged 17 goals is among front runners at Caps United.

Meanwhile, the top three will be unannounced at the stars gala to be held in Harare on December 2. Contrary to popular opinion that the Goalkeeper of the Year just like the Top Goal Scorer has been confirmed through the statistics, selectors are free to choose any goalkeeper of their choice as long as that player featured in at least 10 Premiership matches. Voting will be done for the Most Promising Player of the Year, with the age limit being footballers born after January 1, 2003.

The Most Disciplined Team and the Golden boot winner will come from the official PSL statistics.

The best referee and the two runners up will be selected by the Zifa referees’ Committee. — @ZililoR