FC Platinum to face Moza champs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HERENTALS might be minnows in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, but FC Platinum will take Sunday’s 2-0 win over the relegation threatened side with joy as they head into the Caf Champions League.

The platinum miners and the country’s Caf Confederation Cup flag bearers Triangle United were in action on Sunday.

FC Platinum will face Mozambican side UD Songo in the first round of the Champions League on Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium, while Triangle head to Tanzania to face Azam, home to former Highlanders and national team winger Bruce Kangwa.

FC Platinum went into the Herentals game depleted, with some of their regular players, who include defender William Stima, midfielders Rahman Kutsanzira, Perfect Chikwende and Ransome Pavari, missing through injury.

Cameroonian forward Albert Eonde and substitute Rodwell Chinyengetere struck in either half to give FC Platinum a morale-boosting win ahead of their African safari.

The platinum miners have made their desire of making it to the group stages of the tournament known, and their “depleted” side will have to rise against the Mozambicans, who are second on the log in their league and look poised for another title.

Mapeza gave credit to his players for the hard-fought victory against Herentals.

“We were missing about 10 of our regular players through injury, suspensions and national team duty. Credit to the boys who worked so hard. We are struggling to be honest, but to be able to get three points away from home is something commendable,” said Mapeza.

Songo knocked out Simba Sports Club of Tanzania in the preliminary round, after drawing 0-0 in the first leg and 1-1 in the reverse fixture.

On their way to set up a Caf Champions League first round qualifier date with Songo, FC Platinum survived a scare from Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets, getting a late winner from Chikwende to win the tie 3-2. The first-leg had ended 0-0.

Meanwhile, Tawurayi Mangwiro’s Triangle head into the Azam encounter smarting from two energy sapping defeats against Manica Diamonds (4-3) and Black Rhinos (2-1).

Sunday’s defeat to Rhinos saw Triangle losing grip in the title race, as they slipped to sixth with 33 points from 21 games. A victory for Triangle would have taken them to 36 points, three behind FC Platinum who top the table and have played a game more.

Mangwiro and his boys secured passage to the next stage of the Caf Confederation Cup after beating Rukinzo of Burundi 5-0 in the first-leg played at Barbourfields Stadium and drew 0-0 in Bujumbura.

Castle Lager PSL results

Sunday: Herentals 0-2 FC Platinum, Black Rhinos 2-1 Triangle United

Fixtures

Caf Champions League fixtures: FC Platinum vs UG Songo (September 13), UG Songo vs FC Platinum (September 27)

Caf Confederation Cup: Azam vs Triangle (September 13)

Triangle United vs Azam (September 27)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 22 11 6 5 23 11 12 39

ZPC Kariba 22 11 6 5 22 15 7 39

Chicken Inn 21 11 5 5 32 14 18 38

Caps United 22 11 5 6 37 28 9 38

Black Rhinos 23 10 6 7 23 21 2 36

Triangle United 21 9 6 6 25 20 5 33

Dynamos 22 8 9 5 20 17 3 33

Ngezi Platinum 22 8 8 6 20 16 4 32

Chapungu 22 7 8 7 23 21 2 29

Manica Diamonds 21 6 8 7 20 21 -1 26

Hwange 22 6 8 8 21 27 -6 26

Harare City 22 7 4 11 21 25 -4 25

Highlanders 21 5 9 7 13 17 -4 24

Herentals 22 4 11 7 17 21 -4 23

Mushowani Stars 21 5 7 9 22 27 -5 22

TelOne 22 3 12 7 18 24 -6 21

Bulawayo Chiefs 21 4 6 11 18 35 -17 18

Yadah 21 3 8 10 14 28 -14 17

