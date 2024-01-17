FC Platinum to set camp in Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira , [email protected]

FORMER champions FC Platinum are set to have a two-week pre-season training camp in Bulawayo starting next week.

It has become a norm for the Zvishavane based outfit to set base in Bulawayo as they have done in the last couple of years.

The club’s media liaison officer Chido Chizondo confirmed the team will be in Bulawayo next Monday.

“We will be having a two-week training programme in Bulawayo starting from January 22. We have always found the city as a perfect place for our preparations for the season,” said Chizondo.

Last week, FC Platinum announced six new arrivals ahead of the 2024 season with the Highlanders duo of Mbongeni Ndlovu and Brighton Mhanhire among the list of new signings. The list also includes central midfilder Shephered Mhlanga from Chicken Inn, attacking midfielder Davison Marowa from Herentals, Bothwell Tinashe Nzori from Black Mambas and goalkeeper David Simbarashe Bizabani from Green Fuel.

The Platinum miners also promoted Anesu Chirinda and Tapiwa Manuel Reves from their development side.

Players that have left the Zvishavane based outfit ahead of the start of the new season are Innocent Muchaneka, Perfect Chikwende, Walter Musona, goalkeeper Petros Mhari and Gift Mbweti.

Musona and Chikwende have since joined ambitious Shamva-based side Simba Bhora.

The platinum miners were champions in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021-2022 and have played CAF Champions League football all those years.

During their 12 years of Premiership football, they have also amassed several silverware, including the Chibuku Super Cup, the Castle Challenge Cup, the Independence Cup and the ZNA Charity Shield. But they finished fourth last season, 11 points behind the champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The club hierarchy has already declared the desire to get back to dominating the local league. — @innocentskizoe