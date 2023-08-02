FC Platinum veteran joins Twitter Kings

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

FC PLATINUM defender Raphael Muduviwa will spend the rest of the season at Bulawayo Chiefs FC as he seeks to get some game time after a long injury lay-off.

The six-month loan deal will run until the end of the season.

An ankle injury has seen him out of action for a lengthy period of time. He is one of the club’s few players who have worked with every coach since FC Platinum were promoted into the PSL.

He has worked with Rahman Gumbo, Tendai Chikuni, Tennant Chilumba, Lloyd Mutasa, Lizwe Sweswe, Pieter de Jongh and Norman Mapeza.

The reigning champions announced the move saying: “Raphael Muduviwa joins Bulawayo Chiefs FC on loan until the end of this season. All the best R7.”

Bulawayo Chiefs communications officer Thulani “Javas” Sibanda confirmed the move.

“The player will be joining us on a six month loan deal. We are hopeful he will add value to the team,” said Sibanda.

Bulawayo Chiefs have also added three more players to their squad during the mid-season transfer window which closed on July 31.

The Twitter Kings have announced the arrival of two goalkeepers in Tinotenda Chinovhiringa and Wellington Mangena.

They have also roped in former Sheasham FC leftback Simbarashe Chimanikire.

Midfielder Miguel Feldman and striker Denzel Nyamdyambanje are the other new additions to the Chiefs family in the mid-season window.

Chiefs play Ngezi Platinum Stars next in a league match set for Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

