JUST IN: FC Platinum’s Chinyengetere returns for Champions League

12 Sep, 2019 - 08:09 0 Views
The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

REIGNING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere returns to FC Platinum colours on interclub duties when the champions resume their Total Caf Champions League campaign against Mozambique side UD Songo at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Chinyegetere, together with Tawana Chikore and Evidence Tendai  missed Pure Platinum Play’s two legged preliminary stage encounters against Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets over registration issues but will now be available for the final round of group stage qualifiers.

FC Platinum survived a huge scare from the Malawians, coached by fellow countryman Callisto Pasuwa, to eventually prevail 3-2 winners on the day and on aggregate having drawn nil all away in the first leg.

The influential Chinyengetere makes a return to Champions League football on the backdrop of an impressive performance on the local scene in their last league match against Herentals as they choked a 2-0 win over the students, the two  goals coming from Chinyengetere and Cameroonian national  Albert Eonde who unfortunately will miss Saturday’s encounter after seeing red in the 3-2 win over Nyasa Big Bullets.

