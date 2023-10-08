FC Stars and Hotspurs to meet in Bafa final

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

GOLDEN HOTSPURS and FC Stars will clash in the final of this year’s Townshend and Butcher soccer final set for White City Stadium next Sunday.

The two teams won their semi-final encounters played this afternoon.

Hotspurs got the better of Safeguard 2-1 while FC Stars came out 3-1 victors over Mat High City.

In a third place play-off match which was played today, Safeguard got the better of High City 3-0 for the bronze medal.

Bulawayo Amateur Football Association (Bafa) chairman Allan Ncube said: “We are happy with the level of competition we have witnessed.

“All the teams have been fighting hard and as a result, we have watched some interesting games. Now all the focus turns to the final which we expect to be a highly competitive encounter. We are grateful to the sponsor for his continuous support each year.”

Townshend and Butcher Sports Shop has stood with Bafa, sponsoring what has become the league’s premier knockout tournament since 1957.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders and Zimbabwe Saints like most of the top sides of the 1950s-1980s played in the Bafa structures.

