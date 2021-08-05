FCP, Rhinos Queens frustrated by SRC

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM and Black Rhinos Queens are becoming increasingly frustrated by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) for not responding to their request for permission to start preparations for Caf club competitions.

Rhinos Queens are just over three weeks away from their maiden women’s Caf Champions League appearance in which they were drawn to face Zambian side Green Buffaloes as well as Tura Magic of Namibia in Group B of the Cosafa region qualifiers set for South Africa.

Pure Platinum Play return to the African Safari on September 10 in the preliminary round.

“Participating in the (Caf) Champions League is not just about making numbers, but preparing well and the SRC is clearly not helping us achieve that in this regard,” said an official from Rhinos Queens.

Early last month, the SRC announced that all incoming and outgoing sports tours had been indefinitely suspended and advised Zifa to check after July 26 “in the event of a probable review”.

Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed on Wednesday morning that the SRC had not yet been approved FC Platinum and Rhinos Queens’ requests.

On Monday the SRC launched a welcome Covid-19 vaccination awareness drive dubbed “Save Our Sport, get your vaccine jab today” in what is seen as a move towards the resumption of sporting activities in the country.

“The key message is that vaccination reduces the severity of the Covid-19 disease and the need for hospitalisation. Zimbabwe can achieve herd immunity if everyone gets vaccinated. Being vaccinated is the right thing to do in order to save families and communities. The ‘Save our Sport Campaign’ is as a result for the need to achieve a sustainable solution towards the containment of the disease that has negatively impacted the sports and recreation sector.

“Encouraging the public to get vaccinated, in order to achieve herd immunity, raising awareness of the benefits of vaccination, including the potential positive impact of a fully vaccinated community on sport and recreation and positioning the sports and recreation sector as a thought leader in the vaccination narrative in Zimbabwe, are the primary objectives for the campaign,” said the SRC in a statement.

The campaign comes hard on the heals of a similar position taken by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) last week requiring all clubs to provide proof that their players and officials have been fully vaccinated by Monday.

FC Platinum were among the first PSL clubs alongside Ngezi Platinum Stars to be inoculated.