FCP to bolster squad for Champions League group stage

FC PLATINUM will soon be making additions to their squad after they qualified for the lucrative Total Caf Champions League group stage for the first time in their history.

Pure Platinum who registered 27 players for the preliminary stages of the tournament, knocked out Republic of Congo outfit AS Otoho 2-1 on aggregate after the two leg first round matches, drawing 1-1 in Owando, Congo Brazzavile, on Sunday last week before being held to a nill all draw in the second leg at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

“The technical team has not given us names as yet but I am sure they have identified players to fill the free slots, which were initially three but now four because of the departure of Rodwell Chinyengetere,” said the club’s media relations officer Chido Chizondo. Chinyengetere is set to join Absa Premiership side Baroka United next month.

Besides the slot set to be left by the Soccer Star of the Year winner, the Zimbabwean champions are also likely to lose midfielder Winston Mhango who has not been seen in Zvishavane since the first leg preliminary round away match to Madagascar’s CNaps amid unconfirmed reports that he has found new home at Kabwe Warriors of Zambia who are under the tutelage of former Hwange and FC Platinum coach Tennant Chilumba.

Chizondo said the additions will not only be for the African Safari but for the local Premiership league.

Following their qualification to the group stages, Pure Platinum Play will now await the pool games draw that will be conducted in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday ahead of the start of the games on January 11.

Unsettled Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa has always been admired by Mapeza and could be a possible addition to the squad especially with the Bulawayo giants allegedly losing patience with the player’s delay in renewing his contract. Bosso is said to have given him a 24- hour ultimatum to make up his mind.

For qualifying to the mini league phase, FC Platinum are guaranteed $550 000 while being knocked out in the quarter finals stage will see them get $650 000.

If they go all the way to the semi- finals, they will get $875 000. Losing Total Caf Champions League finalist get $1,25 million while African champions are given $2,5 million.