FCP to probe Mapeza, Bello skirmish

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

CAF champions league mini league debutants FC Platinum have launched a full scale investigation in a bid to unearth what led to the skimirsh between coach Norman Mapeza and defender Gift Bello after weekend game.

They were widespread social media claims that Mapeza physically assaulted his defender, who missed the tie due to suspension, after the former Dynamos man allegedly entered the field of play to celebrate the historic qualification while heavily inebriated.

His state did not go down well with the disciplinarian Mapeza who is alleged to have told the player to leave the pitch but Bello would have none of it and told his coach off.

The club yesterday issued a press release apologising to its supporters and stakeholders and underlined its resolve to withholding high ethos of professionalism and Ubuntu.

“We wish to apologise to our valued supporters and stakeholders for the altercation that took place involving our Head Coach Noman Mapeza and Gift Bello after the match against AS Otoho D oyo,” posted the club on its official Facebook account.

It confirmed that investigations were now in full throttle.

“Whilst the full investigation to ascertain what triggered the scuffle are still being conducted, Fc Platinum will make it abundantly clear that it does not condone any acts of violence at any level as it is not a reflection of our Values and Ethos.

“Our commitment to our stakeholders is to continue being a brand of choice and be the Zimbabwean flagship for African football,” wrote Pure Platinum Play.

The Zvishavane miners go into the group stage draw on Friday alongside 15 other clubs that made it into the mini league phase, seven of which come from North Africa while the Southern Region has three, FC Platinum and the duo of South African Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.