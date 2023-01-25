Feed Africa Summit kicks off

Vusumuzi Dube in Dakar, Senegal

The Second Edition of the Feed Africa Summit has kicked off here in Dakar, Senegal with 18 Heads of State attending.

The three-day summit is being hosted by the Senegalese President, who is also the AU chairperson, Macky Sall, with the African Development Bank Group coming in as co-hosts.

President Mnangagwa is attending the summit together with Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Lands, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka the Minister of Foreign Affair and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava, and other senior Government officials.

Today the President will present on Zimbabwe’s vision for food and agriculture transformation as well as Zimbabwe’s food and agriculture delivery compacts.

The three-day Feed Africa Summit is in its Second Edition, focusing on laying out action-driven discourse on how heads of state would mobilise government resources and leverage development partners and private sector financing to harness Africa’s food and agriculture potential and turn advocacy efforts into concrete actions.