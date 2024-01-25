Feel the Music Family Jazz concert with Simbarashe Hudson on cards

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Renowned guitarist and musician, Simbarashe Hudson, is set to captivate audiences at a family jazz concert being hosted at Middy’s coffee shop on Saturday.

The concert venue has been carefully chosen to provide a family-friendly atmosphere, complete with a dedicated children’s play area. Mgcini Nyoni, Simbarashe Hudson’s manager, emphasised the importance of creating a safe and inclusive space for music enthusiasts of all ages.

“We’ve selected a family-friendly environment with a children’s play area to accommodate everyone who wants to enjoy music without feeling unsafe. That’s a market that has been neglected by most music shows in venues where people cannot bring their children,” explained Mgcini.

Preparations for the day are well underway, and organisers encourage attendees to arrive as early as 1pm to relish meals and the refreshing ambiance before the concert kicks off. Additionally, a complimentary photoshoot by the multi-award-winning photographer Mgcini Nyoni will be available on the day, encouraging attendees to dress up and bring a change of clothes.

Tickets are conveniently available for purchase at Middy’s.

Simbarashe Hudson’s musical style encompasses a fusion of African music, blues, and jazz. With an impressive 48-year career in the creative industry, Hudson promises a memorable experience for all attendees. –@mutsibanatasha