Feldman over the moon following Chiefs Debut

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

21-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Miguel Feldman made his debut for the club against Simba Bhora last weekend when they lost 1-0.

Although he made a brief appearance in the 90th minute , the youngstar was happy that he finally made his debut.

“I did not play that much but I believe that there are better days ahead. It was one of my proudest moments to make my top flight debut, it is something that I cannot take for granted. The plan is that from here I grow and improve,” said Feldman.

Johanisi Nhumwa’s men lost against Simba but performed well. They were denied on numerous occasions by Simba’s goal minder Simbarashe Chinani.

They will play their next match on Thursday away at the National Stadium against Cranborne Bullets as they fight to move away from the relegation dogfight.