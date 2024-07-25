Feli Nandi shines at Germany’s Moto Moto Festival, showcasing exportable Zimbabwean art

Shingai Dlamini

FELI Nandi was a hit at the Moto Moto Festival in Germany over the weekend, showing how exportable Zimbabwean art is. The Moto-Moto Festival targets the European market intending to push African music to the global space.

Feli Nandi’s manager, Connie Mazani, said the tour was a great success and was a platform where she got to showcase and explore her talent. “It was an amazing experience sharing our culture and love for music as Zimbabweans, with our brothers and sisters and many other different nationalities who came out in full force to support us. We had a lovely time, we learnt a lot and managed to build some relationships and connections,” said Mazani.

Feli’s next stop is the Zimfest Festival in the UK, which will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. The festival will take place over two days from Saturday at the Hertfordshire Showground’s in St Albans. This year’s line-up will feature diverse acts, including Winky D, Saintfloew, Feli Nandi, ExQ, Enzo Ishall, Shinsoman, and Sulumani Chimbetu. On Sunday, the event will feature performances from Amapiano artistes, South Africa’s Daliwonga, Felo Le Tee, Melo, and Sleazy. The festival will also promote exquisite African food and markets from entrepreneurs living in the UK.

“It’s been a busy schedule and I’m excited to return to the UK and meet my fans again,” said Feli.

Next month, Feli is set to have a third edition of her intimate experiences, dubbed “A Night With Feli Nandi” in Harare.