Feli Nandi takes her sound global with MTN Bushfire Festival slot

Melissa Mpofu,Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

Musician Feli Nandi, fresh from the release of her latest album Ndisiyei, is showing no signs of slowing down as she continues to secure major performances.

With a busy April ahead, including bookings at the Doek & Slay events across the country and an Afro-Jazz show in Gweru this weekend, Feli’s calendar is already filling up. She is also lined up for the Sunshine City Festival in Harare next month, where she will share the stage with DJ Maphorisa.

May is looking just as packed, with Feli Nandi added to the line-up for the globally renowned MTN Bushfire Festival in Eswatini. This festival, rooted in Africa and celebrated worldwide, is known for its diverse and eclectic mix of Pan-African and international artistes, making it the perfect platform for Feli’s Afro-Jazz sound. It will run from May 30 to June 1.

Feli will join an impressive list of performers, including 340ml (Mozambique), ABAO (Taiwan), Aymos (South Africa), Boom Shaka (South Africa), iNkabi Zezwe (South Africa), Ladysmith Black Mambazo (South Africa), The Dizzy Brains (Madagascar), Steam Down (United Kingdom), and many more.

Speaking about this exciting opportunity, Feli Nandi shared her excitement.

“My heart is overflowing! We are beyond thrilled to announce that we will be performing at MTN Bushfire 2025. This is a monumental moment for us, and we are so grateful for this opportunity. To be included among such incredible artists on one of Africa’s most prestigious stages is truly an honour.

“We are proudly reporting for national duty on this one, and we will give it our best!”

Feli’s inclusion in the MTN Bushfire Festival follows in the footsteps of other Zimbabwean musicians who have graced the stage, including Jah Prayzah, Mokoomba, comedian Q Dube, and the late Oliver Mtukudzi.