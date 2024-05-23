Feli Nandi, Zhakata to celebrate Africa Day in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

Renowned Afro-fusion musician Feli Nandi will be in Kwekwe this Saturday for a family show at King Solomon’s Hotel. This will mark her first performance in the mining town.

King Solomon’s Café manager, Partson Dziike, confirmed that all preparations for the show are complete.

“We’re excited to host one of the best musicians in the country. This is a family show, and we look forward to seeing everyone there. It’s a special event to commemorate Africa Day, and we are eager to welcome families this holiday,” he said.

The show is set to start at 3 PM.

Across town, Zora music icon Leonard Zhakata will be performing at The Club at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre. Manager Sukol “Big Suko” Dube expressed enthusiasm about hosting the veteran musician, who last played in Kwekwe many years ago.

“We’re ready to host Zora musician Leonard Zhakata, one of the best artistes ever to emerge from the country. This event honours our fans by bringing them one of the gurus in the music industry. We’re truly priviledged and honoured to be hosting Zhakata,” he said.

Zhakata’s show will begin at 7 PM.