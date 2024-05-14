Feli Nandi’s countrywide tour: Seven nights of musical magic await fa

Shingai Dhlamini,[email protected]

Renowned Afro-fusion maestro Feli Nandi, is gearing up to captivate audiences at seven distinct events across Zimbabwe.

Feli, celebrated for her exceptional fashion sense and dynamic musical style, will kick-start her tour by gracing the stage at Pakare Paye in Norton next week Friday. Thereafter, residents of Kwekwe will have the honour of enjoying her performance as they celebrate Africa Day at the King Solomon’s Hotel on May 25, Africa Day.

A day after, she will enchant revellers at Jongwe Corner in Chinhoyi, sharing the stage with HKD Boss, Freeman and other talented artistes.

Her musical journey continues with performances at Masvingo Caravan Park on June 1, followed by a visit to Zvishavane’s YA Radio Park on June 2. Her final stop will be at the Odyssey in Kadoma.

Connie Mazani, Feli Nandi’s manager, expressed their commitment to expanding their tour beyond Midlands, with plans to visit Kariba, Victoria Falls, and Bindura.

“We’re taking the music to the people. It’s not enough to trend on social media only; the grassroots are important to reach too. Harare is not Zimbabwe, so it’s only fair to also tour the smaller towns and share our love for music with them,” said Mazani.

She acknowledged the challenges faced by artistes, particularly regarding the financial aspects of hosting shows.

“Most of the time, we don’t have the backing of a promoter, so the expenses are a little steep. But it’s all worth it in the end; I believe it’s part of the building process.”

Feli’s meteoric rise in the music industry has been fuelled by her unique sound, deeply rooted in cultural influences, resonating with Zimbabweans and Afro-fusion enthusiasts worldwide. Her music, which celebrates themes of love and resilience, has left an indelible mark on audiences, both locally and globally.