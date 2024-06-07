Female artistes ready to rock Baf Imbokodo concert

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Female artistes set to perform at the Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) closing show, the Imbokodo concert, have expressed readiness and enthusiasm for more events of its kind.

Dubbed “Imbokodo: Her Voice, Her Power,” the event, taking place from 6pm today at the Large City Hall, promises a diverse showcase of poetry, hip-hop, soulful, and contemporary music.

The line-up features Sonkomose, Thandy Dhlana-Jele, Vuyo Brown, Noluntu J, and Nkwali, with Sithandazile Dube hosting the show.

Vuyo Brown emphasised the importance of such events becoming a regular fixture.

“Baf is closing off the festival with an all-female line-up, which is fantastic. This could spark a movement or become a recurring attraction because we, as female artistes, have the talent to draw crowds.”

She highlighted the need for gender balance in event line-ups, stating, “The male to female ratio in line-ups across the country could do with a bit more balance. One or two ‘decoration’ or ‘for the sake of balance’ female artistes in a male-dominated line-up just won’t cut it anymore. However, each to his own; more women curating their own shows with and for other women may be the answer. There’s an opportunity in every problem.”

Thandy Dhlana-Jele shared her perspective, agreeing with Brown. “I’m deeply humbled and delighted to be chosen in the industry. With that, I am proud to sow this remarkable gift and make a difference.”

Noluntu J also sees the all-female gig as evidence of women gaining recognition and respect for their talent.

“It’s significant to be part of this show as it demonstrates that female artistes are a force to be reckoned with in the industry. We’re witnessing more initiatives aimed at encouraging female participation and offering training opportunities for various roles.”

Sonkomose praised the event for fostering a sense of belonging and pride among female creatives.

“This initiative recognises female artistes and highlights our capabilities. While there’s progress, we still need more support for female instrumentalists and leaders in fields like theatre and film directing.”

Sithandazile Dube hailed the initiative, stressing the need for more events celebrating female talent.

“It’s wonderful to see women artistes coming together to showcase their skills and strength as Imbokodo. We should have more concerts like this, not only in the city centre, but also in suburbs like Cowdray Park, Makokoba, and Nkulumane. Through our art, we can speak on behalf of women and address the issues that affect us. I encourage women to come in numbers and connect with our community through this event.”

Nkwali shared her thoughts, saying, “This event is significant as it brings together some of the best talents currently in Bulawayo. It presents an opportunity for us to collectively inspire the younger female generation to pursue careers in the arts. Additionally, we aim to demonstrate our ability to entertain just as proficiently as any other artiste.”

