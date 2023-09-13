Female spoken word expert ready for big break

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IN the life of a creative soul, there arrives a pivotal moment, a defining leap towards the realisation of their career dreams. For one such spoken word enthusiast known as Poet Lethu (born Sikhulekile Lethukuhle Mpofu), that moment is fast approaching.

On 7 October, at the Isilwane Youth Centre in Pumula Old suburb, she will unveil her inaugural project.

Poet Lethu wields words as if they were magic, effortlessly conjuring realms of emotion and contemplation within her readers.

She is now putting the finishing strokes on her 10-track masterpiece titled Dawn of Societal Scriptures.

19-year-old Poet Lethu’s journey into the world of creative writing started at a tender age.

She spoke to Chronicle Showbiz about her album.

“Dawn of societal sculptures is the enlightenment of the deeds of society to our society. It is all about the norms that are considered normal yet abnormal, the ignorance that is embraced yet wrong and the good that is masked yet demanded,” she said.

Her anthology includes poems such as, A Letter to My Father, I Saw, A prayer, The hard part, Societal sculptures, One teardrop, The Walkabout Solution, Anger She Wrote, Deeds Not words and First Impressions.

Lethu’s poetry explores the depths of the spirit and has a talent for conveying the nuances of the human experience. It explores themes such as love, loss, identity and the beauty of nature.

The lyrical tone, rich imagery and profound insights define Lethu’s poetry. Her writing dances across the page, conjuring up vivid images and a wide range of feelings.

Whether it’s the tender touch of a lover’s hand or the ethereal beauty of a sunrise, she has an excellent eye for detail and a talent for capturing the spirit of a moment.

She performed on numerous creative stages last year, including the Loziba Arts Festival, King and Queen Phumula, Phumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (PRACA) and Bulawayo Key To The City Youth Arts Festival, thanks to her vocal and artistic prowess.

Lethu said she draws inspiration from nature, using its splendour and strength to infuse her verses with powerful imagery. She delves into the complexities of relationships and the innate desire for understanding and belonging as she tackles issues of love and human connection.

She received two PRACA nominations for “Best Newcomer” and “Outstanding Poet” last year; perhaps this effort will take her one step closer to the Promised Land and make her a ready and ripe poetess in the merciless spoken-word industry. —@MbuleloMpofu