Female trucker breaks stereotypes

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

COASTING through 12-gears on a Sitrak truck without using the clutch was not where she started, but it’s where she is now, as one of the female truck drivers breaking barriers and taking the country’s transport industry by storm.

For, Ms Brenda Gwenzi (35), redefining gender stereotypes is one thing, but redefining the rules of the highway is a different matter altogether.

She is one of the few women redefining stereotypical gender roles by venturing into the predominantly male-dominated profession.

A seasoned professional with 10 years of driving experience, Ms Gwenzi took to truck driving to earn a living. Despite enduring long hours on the road and unearthly schedules, she loves the job.

After acquiring a Class 2 driver’s licence in 2012, Ms Brenda Gwenzi (35) started applying for a job as a female truck driver, but it wasn’t easy as most companies were cynical about hiring a woman for an often tiresome and demanding job.

Ms Gwenzi was inspired by a male friend who used to drive trucks to join the industry. She later joined a number of groups on social media platforms and made friends with a lot of truck drivers. Through those interactions, she acquired driving skills and gained confidence.

“After I got my licence in 2012, I started applying for a job in different companies. However, because of my gender, most companies were skeptical about offering me a job as they felt I would not live up to the task,” she said.

After several months of applying, she was eventually considered by one of the country’s leading trucking companies, Pote Transport.

The trucking company was testing drivers for recruitment, and much to her delight, Ms Gwenzi got selected. She is now one of the company’s truck drivers for deliveries within and beyond the country’s borders.

“Since I joined the transport industry about 10 years ago, I have never lived to regret and I am actually enjoying every minute of it. I love being out on the road, travelling to different places, and meeting new people,” said Ms Gwenzi.

“This opportunity inspired me to pursue my passion for living a self-sufficient life. My advice to women who want to pursue driving as a profession is that if you believe in yourself, new opportunities will open for you.”

Ms Gwenzi said although the profession is male-dominated, she never feels judged, and in fact, enjoys the respect that she gets due to the nature of her job.

She is a holder of a degree in international relations from the University of South Africa, and presently studying towards a degree in psychology at the International Open University (IOU), previously known as the Islamic Online University.

For Ms Gwenzi, a mother of one, there’s no doubt being behind the wheel of a vehicle that weighs 130 tonnes is daunting at the best of times.

Ms Gwenzi dispelled perceptions portraying the generality of truck drivers as people who are promiscuous.

However, despite being a mother and wife, she manages to juggle the responsibilities of family life and a full-time job.

“When l am operating within the country, usually, I either carry loads of coal from Hwange to Chiredzi or drive clinker from Colleen Bawn to cement processing plants in Bulawayo and Harare,” she said.

“When doing the cross-border route, I carry the platinum from Mimosa Mine in Zvishavane to Impala Platinum Mines in Rustenburg, South Africa. I also transport grain from South Africa to Zimbabwe and sometimes, I spend a week or more on the road and this has actually toughened me.”

When Ms Gwenzi opted to work as a truck driver despite being a degree holder, her family was somewhat puzzled as they thought she had made a wrong career choice.

However, with time, they accepted her career path and supported her.

“People should also understand that these myths about truck drivers being associated with immorality does not apply to everyone just like in every profession or industry,” she said.

While the industry is synonymous with issues to do with sexual harassment, Ms Gwenzi said she is lucky because her male counterparts respect women.

“My company also makes it easy for me to enjoy my job as they always treat me the same way they treat male drivers.

It is important for us as women not to be bogged down with the way society perceives us when it comes to choosing career paths,” she said.

When asked about her long-term plans, Ms Gwenzi said she will take each day as it comes, but the primary idea is to continue with her work for a long time.

“For me, women’s month is very important because it is the time for us to reflect on our successes and be fully appreciated as well as recognised for the work that we do. Women should be encouraged by other women to contribute to the country’s economic growth,” she said.

