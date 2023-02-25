Female waste pickers bemoan rampant abuse

25 Feb, 2023 - 10:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Female waste pickers bemoan rampant abuse Bulawayo waste pickers follow proceedings during their conference yesterday

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online  Reporter

FEMALE waste pickers from Bulawayo’s Richmond Dumpsite popularly known as Ngozi Mine have bemoaned alarming levels of violence they suffer while picking waste, calling on responsible authorities to create a safe and conducive working environment.

Waste-pickers are critical players in the management and waste circular economies and in Bulawayo, they have helped clear tonnes of waste which is recycled.

The practice also helps a number of unemployed residents fend for their families.

In a statement after their conference in Bulawayo yesterday, the Matabeleland Institute of Human Rights coordinator who was facilitating Khumbulani Maphosa said waste pickers have been exposed to a lot of violence from men and Bulawayo City Council workers.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting