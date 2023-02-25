Female waste pickers bemoan rampant abuse

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FEMALE waste pickers from Bulawayo’s Richmond Dumpsite popularly known as Ngozi Mine have bemoaned alarming levels of violence they suffer while picking waste, calling on responsible authorities to create a safe and conducive working environment.

Waste-pickers are critical players in the management and waste circular economies and in Bulawayo, they have helped clear tonnes of waste which is recycled.

The practice also helps a number of unemployed residents fend for their families.

In a statement after their conference in Bulawayo yesterday, the Matabeleland Institute of Human Rights coordinator who was facilitating Khumbulani Maphosa said waste pickers have been exposed to a lot of violence from men and Bulawayo City Council workers.