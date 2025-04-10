Fenny Dembo on life without her father . . .‘His music has been my comfort’

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

The death of Leonard Dembo, the iconic figure whose soulful melodies captivated the hearts of millions, left an irreplaceable void in the Zimbabwean music 29 years ago.

April 9 marks not only the day he tragically passed away in 1996, but also a time of reflection for his family and the legions of fans who continue to honour his legacy.

This year is especially poignant, as Dembo would have turned 65. Fenistia “Fenny” Dembo, his daughter and family spokesperson, expressed the bittersweet emotions tied to the anniversary. Having lost her father at the tender age of five, Fenny carries on his musical legacy through heartfelt renditions of his hit songs.

“It hasn’t been easy. Losing a parent, especially one as beloved and influential as my father, leaves a deep gap,” Fenny shared.

“But over the years, his music has been a source of comfort and strength to me. Through his music, he has remained a constant presence in my life, even though he’s no longer here with us physically.”

Though the memories of her father have blurred with time, Fenny cherishes the lessons passed down through the stories of her mother and family.

“Through my mother, I learnt that my father always wanted us to stay united, humble and to work hard in whatever path we chose,” she recalled, adding that her father was a man of integrity and passion.

“That’s why, after every achievement, I make it a point to visit his gravesite in Chirumhanzu and tell him all about it.”

The past 29 years have created a fog of distant memories for Fenny, but through old family videos and photos, the warmth of her father’s laughter and the soothing sound of his music fill the void.

“He had such a calm, grounded way of looking at life, and spending time with him, even in quiet moments, brought a joy that’s hard to put into words,” she said, reminiscing on the time Dembo spent singing around the house, his music always flowing, even in the simplest of moments.

As an artiste in her own right, Fenny reassured fans that her father’s legacy is in safe hands.

“We’ve worked to protect his music catalogue and ensure it’s available to future generations. My brothers and I have continued in his footsteps, supporting tributes, performances and documentaries in his honour. His legacy lives on, not just through his music, but through the values he instilled in us.”

Fenny’s heartfelt thanks were extended to the fans who have remained loyal to her father’s music over the years.

Tendai Dembo, Leonard’s son and leader of Barura Express, shared the family’s plans.

“We’re going to do something as a family, but not a big event. We don’t want to spoil his name,” Tendai said, sharing their desire to keep the memory of his father pure and untarnished.

For Tendai, whose catalogue includes iconic albums like Kukura Kwedu, Nhamo Moto, and Ruva Rashe, the focus remains on honouring Leonard’s values and music.

The Dembo family, however, still faces struggles beyond the stage. Eunice Dembo, Leonard’s widow, is among the widows of departed musicians, who have not been receiving royalties from recording companies or collecting boards.

While Dembo’s physical presence may no longer be with us, his memory remains firmly entrenched in Zimbabwe’s music history. With each year, his influence grows stronger as his songs continue to be sung, loved and passed down to future generations.