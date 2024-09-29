Fertiliser theft gang flees, leaving the truck driver to face the music

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A MOZAMBICAN truck driver (44) was caught red-handed unloading stolen fertilisers worth more than US$5 000 from a company truck.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed the appearance of Manhique Aurelio Joao before the Rusape Magistrates’ Court facing charges of theft of trust property.

“On the 22nd of September 2024, police detectives who were on patrol spotted the accused person and his colleagues offloading fertilisers from a company truck. They approached the accused person and three other accomplices who fled from the scene, leaving the accused person standing beside his truck. Investigators discovered that the accused person was offloading Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertiliser from the truck trailer which was being driven by the accused person but did not belong to him. They recovered fertilizer weighing 412.4kg with a value of US$5 113.76. The accused person was subsequently arrested.”

Manhique was found guilty and will appear in court again for sentencing.