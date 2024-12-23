Festive season rush hits Bulawayo’s bus termini

Travellers wait for transport to different rural areas to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones. The picture taken yesterday shows a hive of activity ahead of the festive season at Entumbane Complex Bus Terminus

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

MAJOR bus termini in Bulawayo were bustling with activity yesterday as scores of travellers jostled to board long-distance buses to their rural homes ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The festive season is in full swing, with Unity Day celebrations marking the start of the holiday period across the country yesterday. The hustle and bustle at Bulawayo’s bus termini reflected the excitement and determination of travellers eager to spend the holidays with loved ones in their rural homes.

When a Chronicle news crew visited long-distance bus termini in Makokoba, Entumbane and Nkulumane suburbs, the scenes were vibrant as passengers sought transport to destinations such as Binga, Nkayi, Tsholotsho, Plumtree, Filabusi and Gwanda.

Most passengers expressed excitement about reuniting with their families for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Unlike in previous years when bus operators took advantage of the high demand for transport to hike fares, this year fares have not been increased.

“We could make more money by increasing fares during this busy period but we must not forget that these are the same people who support our businesses throughout the year,” said Mr Michael Khabo, a CAG bus driver on the Bulawayo-Nkayi route.

Mr Khabo said his company’s management had instructed crews not to increase the fares despite the high demand for transport.

“Our customers have been loyal to us and its unfair to take advantage of the high demand for transport during the Christmas season to increase the fares,” he said.

A trip from Bulawayo to Nkayi costs US$10, with additional charges for luggage. At Renkini Bus Terminus, Mr Emmanuel Phiri, who was transporting a newly purchased scotch cart to his rural home in Gwelutshena, Nkayi, shared his excitement.

“They charged me US$60 for the scotch cart. I’ve been saving for months to buy it, and I’m happy to finally take it home,” he said. Vendors at Old Renkini Bus Terminus also enjoyed brisk business, capitalising on the surge in travellers.

At Entumbane Complex Bus Terminus, buses to Lupane, Binga, and Tsholotsho were packed with passengers, many of whom had bought groceries for their families back home.

Miss Lisa Bukhosi, travelling to Lupane’s Sivalo Village, said: “I bought sugar, cooking oil, mayonnaise, flour and rice so that my family can enjoy on Christmas. I’ll get bread from the local shops at Sivalo. Christmas and New Year are about family, and I can’t wait to see my grandparents.”

However, some travellers, especially those heading to Binga, faced challenges due to high demand and limited transport availability. Mrs Elina Zombe, travelling with her three children, had been waiting for a bus since early morning.

“The bus we usually use broke down on its way from Binga last night. They’ve promised it will arrive by noon but if not, we’ll take any bus that can drop us at Binga Centre and then we look for transport to our area,” she said.

A Galaxy Bus Company driver, who identified himself as Kudzi, said business had picked up significantly since Friday.

“This time of the year is always busy. We have another bus on standby for passengers travelling on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls route,” he said.

At Nkulumane Complex Bus Terminus, a similar rush was observed, with passengers heading to places such as Matopo, Plumtree, Filabusi and Gwanda.

Mr Isaac Mlalazi, travelling to Plumtree, said he preferred buses for their convenience, especially when carrying heavy luggage. “It costs me US$3 or R50 to get to Plumtree. It’s affordable and convenient,” he said.