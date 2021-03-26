FIBA PLUS Strategy and Planning programme to mark a new chapter in basketball

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BASKETBALL Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) president Joe Mujuru says the recently launched FIBA PLUS Strategy and Planning programme will mark a new chapter for the game in the country.

The FIBA PLUS Strategy and Planning programme is one of the initiatives undertaken by FIBA as part of its 2019-2023 long-term strategy to “Empower National Federations” to reach their full potential.

The programme is designed to assist National Federations in the development of basketball in their countries by helping them develop a sustainable strategic focus.

Mujuru said: “We are incredibly excited and grateful to FIBA for this opportunity. We expect this programme to mark a new chapter in our basketball journey. I am confident that this programme will improve our administrative strategies and planning processes not only at national level but also at club, provincial and school structures.”

Mujuru says the association is working on logistics to ensure a safe return to the court for players.

“We are never unready; we are always ready to compete. We are hoping that our stakeholders are ready to assist when it comes to finances so that we get back to the court.

“This is what we have been calling for as an association, that we think outside the box and see how we can live in the same space with this virus, otherwise to wait for the virus to end will not happen. As Buz we have been working to ensure that when we do get the greenlight to return, we are ready to go,” he said.