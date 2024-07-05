Fidelity Life Assurance Group gears for 45th Annual General Meeting

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange-listed insurance company, Fidelity Life Assurance Group is gearing up for its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to take place later this month.

The upcoming AGM provides an opportunity for shareholders, investors, and stakeholders to discuss the company’s performance, strategic direction, and prospects.

In a statement released alongside the company’s trading update for the 2023 financial year the company secretary Ms Ruvimbo Chidora, announced that the upcoming meeting will focus on reviewing, discussing, and approving the Corporate Governance Statement that covers the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

“Two directors will be up for re-election: Mr Stanley Kudenga, a Chartered Accountant and Investment Banker with over 20 years of experience, and Dr Langton Mabhanga, an electrical engineer and business strategist with advanced degrees in business administration, intelligence, and leadership. Both directors have made significant contributions to the company’s board and committees,” said Ms Chidora.

She added that Mr Livingstone Gwata is up for re-election, having completed his rotational term.

“With 38 years of banking experience, he has held senior roles at Standard Chartered PLC and FBC Holdings Limited. A seasoned professional, he holds various certifications and is currently the non-executive Chairman of ABC Holdings Limited.”

Ms said a detailed Directors Remuneration Report will be available for review at the company’s registered office during the Annual General Meeting.

“To appoint Grant Thornton Zimbabwe as the External Auditor for the Company for the ensuing year until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. In terms of the Insurance and Pension Commission (IPEC) Guidelines insurers are required to change their audit firm every five years. Grant Thornton Zimbabwe has been the Company’s External Auditor since 2022,” she said.

Ms Chidora invited shareholders to contact her for meeting ID details, via email at [email protected] or phone on 08677002001 or 0242 2934 585.

