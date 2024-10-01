FIFA bans Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o for six months over misconduct

Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) chief Samuel Eto’o has been banned from attending the national team’s matches for six months after violating FIFA’s disciplinary regulations, football’s governing body said.

The former Barcelona striker has been president of Fecafoot since 2021 and will now be barred from all men’s and women’s games across various age groups.

“The sanction was imposed in connection with the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon played in Bogota, Colombia, on 11 September 2024,” FIFA said in a statement on Monday.

Details regarding the incidents were not disclosed by FIFA’s disciplinary committee. The statement said Eto’o was deemed guilty of “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play” and “misconduct” involving officials.

The charges relate to Cameroon’s last-16 game against Brazil, which the South Americans won 3-1 after extra time.

Eto’o and the Cameroon delegation saw red over a penalty that led to Brazil’s equaliser in the match.

The 43-year-old, who also played for English Premier League club Chelsea, is suspended from attending any Cameroon matches – men or women and of any age category – but the sanction does not affect his role as Fecafoot president.

In July, Eto’o was fined $200,000 for a brand deal with an online gambling firm ruled to be an ethics violation by the Confederation of African Football.

Eto’o was also in conflict with his country’s sports ministry, calling their appointment of Belgian Marc Brys earlier this year as the men’s team coach “illegal”.

Eto’o, a four-time African Player of the Year, is the second most-capped player in Cameroon’s history behind Rigobert Song. The forward also enjoyed an illustrious club career, winning the Champions League on four occasions with three different teams.

In 2022, he was filmed attacking a man outside a stadium during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a heated exchange and a confrontation.

Source: aljazeera