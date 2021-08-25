Fifa boss Infantino appeals to British PM Boris Johnson over player release

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THERE seems to be some hope for Warriors’ players based in the United Kingdom after Fifa president Gianni Infantino wrote to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking for his support to convince Premier League clubs to release players for World Cup qualifiers in red-listed countries.

Zimbabwe is part of 60 red-listed countries, which the UK government says present the highest Covid-19 risk and should not be visited “except in the most extreme of circumstances”.

According to the BBC, Infantino says clubs have a responsibility to let players travel during September’s international break.

This comes after clubs in England and from Spain’s La Liga said they would not release players for matches in red-listed countries.

Although named in the Warriors squad by Zimbabwe head coach Zdravko Logarušić, Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba is likely to miss next month’s World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia if Premier League clubs decline the Fifa appeal.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Premier League said its clubs have agreed not to release players.

“Premier League clubs have today reluctantly, but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month.

“The clubs’ decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window,” they said in a statement.

The development will also likely affect other Warriors’ players Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth), Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town) and David Moyo (Hamilton Academical). – @bonganinkunzi