Fifa confirm decision on Safa protest

World football governing body Fifa has confirmed Safa’s protest will be submitted to the Disciplinary Committee.

Safa held a press conference on Wednesday and detailed the complaint about the number of refereeing decisions by Senegalese referee Maguette N’Diaye.

Below is the Fifa response.

Dear Sirs,

We refer to the above mentioned matter, and in particular to the protest filed by the South African Football Association on 15 November 2021 in connection with the match Ghana v. South Africa played on 14 November 2021 in the context of the Preliminary Competition for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022™, African Zone. The documents pertaining to the present protest are available

Furthermore, we wish to inform the South African Football Association as well as the Ghana Football Association that the above-mentioned protest will be submitted to a member of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee on 23 November 2021 for consideration and decision in accordance with art. 14 (9) of the Regulations Fifa World Cup 2022TM, Preliminary Competition as well as arts. 46 and 54 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC).

In view of the foregoing, the Ghana Football Association has the opportunity to provide the secretariat of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee with any comments it deems appropriate on the aforementioned protest, if any, by 20 November 2021 at the latest, along with any document deemed necessary Finally, for the sake of clarity, please be informed that the Fifa Disciplinary Committee will decide on the protest using the file in its possession (cf. art. 20 par. 5 of the FDC).

Yours sincerely,

Julien Deux

Head of Judicial Bodies (Adjudicatory)

-KickOff