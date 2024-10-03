Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

Innocent Kurira [email protected]

ZIFA has revealed that there is a Fifa delegation in the country whose mission is to support the local football motherbody’s projects and initiatives.

The Fifa delegation comprises David Fani and Santa Rasoamahenina from the Fifa Regional Office for Southern Africa.

The duo is already in the country and will conclude their business tomorrow. Zifa, via a statement, said the delegation will be working closely with key stakeholders to advance several important initiatives.

“During their visit, Mr Fani and Mr Rasoamahenina will meet with the Zifa Normalisation Committee, Zifa chief executive officer, Fifa Forward Manager and other senior members of the secretariat.

Their discussions will focus on the following key agenda items: “Zifa Village Renovation Project – The team will review project documentation and assist in the preparation of the project application, alongside discussions on title holding to ensure the successful renovation of the Zifa Village.

“Zifa Ordinary Congress Preparations – With the Zifa Ordinary Congress set for the 18th of October 2024, the delegation will discuss on-going preparations to ensure a smooth and well co-ordinated event; Engagement with Zimbabwe men’s national team representatives. The delegation will also meet with representatives from the Zimbabwe men’s national team to engage in fruitful discussions on football development and the players’ ongoing involvement in national football initiatives,” read the statement from Zifa.

Zifa said the mission underlines Fifa’s continued commitment to supporting football growth in Zimbabwe, while also providing crucial guidance on key projects aimed at advancing the sport across the nation.

Zifa said they are grateful for Fifa’s support and look forward to further collaboration to promote football development in the country.-@innocentskizoe